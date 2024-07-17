LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs USA – Jones Cup 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After hiking its spotless record to 4-0, Strong Group-Pilipinas aims to continue its winning ways when it tangles with a struggling Future Sports USA squad in the 2024 William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – On the heels of its most dominant victory, Strong Group-Pilipinas aims to continue its winning ways in the 2024 William Jones Cup when it tangles with Future Sports USA on Thursday, July 18.

Riding on a well-balanced attack, Strong Group dealt Malaysia a massive 35-point beating, 89-54, on Wednesday, July 17, to hike its spotless record to 4-0.

Four players scored in twin-digits for the Philippines in the blowout win, led by Chris McCullough’s 16.

Former Gilas Pilipinas high-flyer Rhenz Abando stepped up big with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Tajuan Agee, Ange Kouame, and DJ Fenner had 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

With the Philippines just four wins away from reclaiming the gold medal it last won in 2019, look for McCullough to show the way for Strong Group once more as they lock horns with a struggling Future Sports USA crew, which fell to a disappointing 1-4 record on Wednesday.

McCullough has led Strong Group in scoring in all their four matches so far in the tournament, averaging 20.5 points per outing.

Game time is 1 pm. – Rappler.com