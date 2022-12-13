Beyond sports: Jordan Brand launches scholarship program in Manila

The Jordan Brand hopes the scholarship program inspires the Filipino youth ‘to achieve greatness on their own terms’

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program, the brand’s community impact platform that provides education opportunities for youth who need it most around the globe, has brought the full-board college scholarship grants to the Philippines.

Six high school graduates will receive four-year scholarships to Ateneo de Manila University and pursue the course of their choice. Jordan Brand partnered with children’s rights organization Bahay Tuluyan to identify the six young students who are now part of the global community of Wings Scholars pursuing their dreams of excelling in life through quality higher education.

In partnership with Bahay Tuluyan, each Wings Scholar will also receive skills training, career guidance and mentorship throughout their four-year tenure at the university.

“Showing up for basketball culture is core to our purpose at Jordan Brand,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president. “And when you think about the community in Manila who shows so much love for the game, it only makes sense that we would bring Jordan Wings to them, to extend this spirit of excellence.”

Former Ateneo star Kiefer Ravena, the Jordan Brand’s first Filipino athlete who currently plays in the Japan B. League, welcomed the six scholars to the Jordan Family.

“Ateneo de Manila University instills in its students a spirit of excellence through education and a commitment to give back to the community – a value which now connects the six scholars with the Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program’s own purpose,” said Ravena.

“With the power of these two organizations behind them, the path for these scholars is bright and I wish them every success in their future.”

Play Video

So far, the Wings Scholars program has been launched in the United States, China and France. The Philippines is the first country in Southeast Asia to join the global initiative which has funded more than 2,886 students since 2015.

Meet Class of 2026

Sports-minded Jürgen San Agustin from Ateneo de Zamboanga will pursue a BS in Management Information Systems, specializing in analytics. He desires to be an NBA analyst one day. Lean Villar, a volleyball enthusiast, wants to become a clinical psychologist to promote mental health and wellbeing and will major in psychology.

Czarina Leviste will take up a BA Health Sciences degree with an aim to provide free health services to more people in the future. Harriet de Leon who has been exposed to special education through her parents, will major in political science and aspires to open doors to education for all kids one day.

Science-inclined badminton athlete Adrian de Guzman wants to make the most of his education. As a student of BS Computer Science, he wants to give back to the community and the future generation. Math-whiz Coleen Reyes will take up Applied Mathematics and masters in Data Science and aims to create tools that will help change the game for those who seek mentorship, guidance and education.

This first group of Jordan Brand Wings Scholars is scheduled to graduate in 2026. – Rappler.com