Pacio dismisses Brooks’ trash talk ahead of ONE clash: I will knock him out

HOME TURF. Joshua Pacio looks to impress before his compatriots in his next title defense.

Joshua Pacio will defend his ONE Championship strawweight belt against Jarred Brooks in December

MANILA, Philippines – ONE strawweight world champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio doesn’t smack talk like current top contender Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks, but that doesn’t mean he can’t dish it out when needed.

The pair will clash in the main event of ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks on December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena, and Pacio already expects some good old fashion trash talking from Brooks ahead of this contest.

The American star has been one of the biggest trash talkers in the promotion and has targeted Pacio and Team Lakay since signing with ONE last year, something that the Filipino continues to laugh off.

“I’ve heard his rap [songs], and I think it’s great. Those are some great mic skills, to be honest,” Pacio said.

“He can make a new one and use it as his entrance music, rap his way to the circle. Then after, I will go and knock him out.”

Pacio acknowledged the challenge that Brooks presents ahead of their long-awaited clash, but he warned his American foe that this will be unlike any of his previous matches in the circle.

Save for the world champion, Brooks has beaten the who’s who of the strawweight division, dominating Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, and Bokang Masunyane.

While that’s impressive, Pacio is confident that he won’t suffer the same fate.

“Jarred earned his spot at the top. He beat a lot of big names, all the guys in the top five. All I can say is that he’s a very dangerous opponent and this isn’t going to be an easy fight by any means. He’s no walk in the park,” Pacio said.

“At the same time, I can say it won’t be easy for him to take the belt either. I’ve worked hard for this for many years. There can only be one winner in the fight, but I know no matter what, it won’t be easy for him. I’m extremely confident I can beat him and retain my world title.”

However, the Cordillera man will have to be patient against Brooks because “The Monkey God” likes to push the pace from start to finish with his takedowns and punches.

Pacio knows that he has the tools to finish his upcoming challenger, but it’s all about finding the right time to let his hands go.

“I think it’s going to come down to the scrambles, finding the right timing, and picking my shots. I don’t mind trading with him, but I have to be smart about it,” he said.

“We’re going to come in very comfortable, wait patiently for opportunities, and just fight a smart fight with a good game plan. I have many weapons to knock him out.” – Rappler.com