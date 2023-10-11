Joshua Pacio makes strong case for ONE Championship rematch vs Jarred Brooks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Joshua Pacio believes he deserves another crack at Jarred Brooks almost a year since he lost the ONE Championship strawweight title to the American

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua “The Passion“ Pacio has staked his claim for another shot at the ONE Championship strawweight MMA world title.

The former champion sent a message across the division following a unanimous decision win over No. 5 ranked Mansur Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs Freymanov on Friday, October 6, at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Asked if he believes this performance should merit him a rematch with Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks, the Lions Nation MMA stalwart said, “I think so.”

Pacio knew even before the results were announced that he won the fight, delivering a barrage of kicks and even tapping out Malachiev off a tight guillotine choke.

“I was throwing heavy shots and I think it’s the damage category [where I won],” he said. “He took me down, but he didn’t damage me from my guard.”

Pacio dealt the Russian grappler his first loss, but the Filipino is far from satisfied with his showing.

“Honestly, I’m not impressed with my performance right now. I need to go to the gym again and work harder. I was not relaxed, I was concentrating on throwing the power shots because I saw the damage and I was eager to throw those power shots, so it really got in my head that I had to finish him,” he said.

“But that’s not how it was supposed to happen. I should have been more relaxed and threw my combinations more confidently.”

Pacio has been hard at work since he ceded the ONE belt to Brooks after a unanimous decision loss in December last year.

Although feeling ripe for a rematch with the American titleholder, Pacio welcomes other fights.

“If they give me Jarred Brooks, I’ll grab it. Like what I’ve said, if they give me Bokang [Masunyane] or someone else in the top five, I’ll still grab it,” he said. – Rappler.com