Joshua Pacio sees Brooks edging out Bokang in world title eliminator 

The showdown between top division contenders Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks could determine Team Lakay star Joshua Pacio’s next challenger

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio will certainly be glued to his television screen when top-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane battles No. 2 Jarred Brooks on Friday, April 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two top contenders of the division will face off in a match that could determine the Filipino’s next challenger, and it all goes down at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

“The Passion” sees this match going the distance since he believes the men exhibit equal strengths.

“Both guys are amazing and they have the ability to finish anyone, but I think this one’s headed to a decision. They come from the same background, and I expect this to be a grind in the wrestling department,” Pacio said.

“But this is MMA. We also know that they can strike. Jarred showed great striking against [Hiroba] Minowa. Then, of course, who can forget Bokang’s knockout of Rene [Catalan], so anything can happen. If someone gets knocked out I wouldn’t be surprised, but I really see this going to the judges.”

Put in a position to call this match, the Team Lakay star expects the American to come through, singling out Brooks’ experience in big matches as the Mash Fight Team’s main advantage in this contest.

“This is hard, but I’m looking at the experience of Brooks. And given that it’s only a three-rounder, I’m siding more with Brooks by decision mainly because of that experience,” Pacio said.

A win for Brooks would eventually setup the long-awaited showdown with Pacio, a match that many people expect to be the Filipino’s toughest to date.

Pacio isn’t disputing that notion; in fact, he actually agrees with it. However, he was quick to remind people that he’s been dominating this division for quite some time now, and there’s a reason for that.

“If they want to take the belt, it’s not going to be a walk in the park. I’ve worked hard for this, my team has worked hard for this, so I’m not going to give this up easily,” he said. – Rappler.com

