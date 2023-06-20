Juan GDL heads back to Asia with KBL powerhouse Seoul after Lithuania stint

TAKE CHARGE. Juan Gomez de Liaño catches fire from deep as he makes the most out of his extending playing time for the BC Wolves.

Juan Gomez de Liaño is set to play for his third overseas team, this time signing with KBL finalists Seoul SK Knights after a stint with Lithuania's BC Wolves

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño is moving back to Asia to continue his professional basketball career after signing with Korean Basketball League (KBL) 2023 finalists Seoul SK Knights, the team announced on Tuesday, June 20.

It is Gomez de Liaño’s third overseas team, having previously played with Japan B. League Division II squad Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Lithuanian club BC Wolves.

During his European foray, Gomez de Liaño appeared in 7 games and started in none, averaging 3.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.

Prior to to his Lithuania campaign, the spitfire guard was hailed as the PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup Most Valuable Player as he normed 18.4 points, hauled in 8.4 boards a game, and dished out 6.3 dimes.

Seoul fell to Anyang KGC in 7 games during the KBL championship series, which saw Asian import Rhenz Abando win a title.

Down 3-2, Anyang trailed by 15 points in the third quarter to force the winner-take-all match, and won in Game 7, 100-97. – Rappler.com