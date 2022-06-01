ON THE MOVE. Juan Gomez de Liano takes his talent to Thailand this time.

Gilas guard Juan Gomez de Liaño continues his overseas basketball tour, landing in Thailand with Zamboanga Valientes 3x3 after stints in Japan and Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño continues his international basketball journey as he joins the Zamboanga Valientes for the International 3×3 Thailand Super League.

Reinforced by the former Japan B. League import, the Valientes will be pitted against Tokyo Dime Japan, Kaga Basketball India, Sniperx and Shoot it Dragons from Thailand, Team Busy Singapore, and Pretty Huge, another team from the Philippines.

Joining Gomez de Liaño are locals Reed Juntilla, Das Esa and Denver Cadiz, and Senegalese import Issa Gaye, who recently graduated from the NU Bulldogs program in the UAAP.

Following his up-and-down stint with the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the B. League Division 2, the 22-year-old guard continued plying his trade overseas as he played for Philippine team Platinum Karaoke at the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3×3 International Champions Cup in Indonesia.

Incidentally, Gomez de Liaño will also play for Indonesia’s Surabaya Vikings Warriors, formerly known as the CLS Knights, once 5-on-5 ABL basketball returns.

In the meantime, he has been keeping his on-court skills sharp by being on call for Gilas Pilipinas and joining pocket tournaments like the upcoming 3×3 Thailand Super League.

The Valientes will leave for Thailand on Thursday, June 2, and will play on Friday, June 3, at the Central Ayutthaya District.

Team owner Mike Venezuela believes that 3×3 basketball is one of the sports Filipinos can excel in, and is thus committing the program’s resources to the three-a-side hoops variant at the moment.

The Valientes, who also briefly joined the PBA 3×3 league, currently boasts three titles in the Champions League Basketball Australia 3×3. – Rappler.com