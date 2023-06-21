How Juan Gomez de Liaño’s journey to the KBL unfolded

HOTSHOT. Marinerong Pilipino star Juan Gomez de Liano drives against the La Salle defense at the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup finals.

Juan Gomez de Liaño looks to have more playing time in the Korean Basketball League after scarcely playing in his previous stops in Japan and Lithuania

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño’s basketball journey reached another milestone after signing with the Seoul SK Knights as an Asian recruit in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Tuesday, June 20.

Gomez de Liaño’s contract runs for three seasons, starting from 2023-2024 until 2025-2026, with the final season being a player option, giving him the decision whether or not he wants to play. This was confirmed by his agent, Marvin Espiritu of Espiritu-Manotoc Basketball Management.

After stints with Tokyo in the B. League and BC Wolves in Lithuania, Juan now becomes the first homegrown Filipino male basketball player to play professionally in Japan, Europe, and soon Korea.

Juan, the third of the five Gomez de Liaño brothers, joins the likes of KBL champion Rhenz Abando, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso, Justin Gutang, and Ethan Alvano as Filipino players in Korea, showcasing the growing local talent in the international stage.

Espiritu said the SK Knights’ interest in Juan was first expressed verbally in April.

The Knights, who recently lost to Abando’s Anyang KGC in the KBL finals, were in search of a guard who could also play as a wing – a profile that suits Gomez de Liaño’s 6-foot-1 stature and versatile abilities.

A two-day tryout took place at Kerry Sports in Bonifacio Global City in May, where the Knights scouts noticed Gomez de Liaño and observed several other talented players, including former Ateneo champions Raffy Verano and Jolo Mendoza, former UP champion Ricci Rivero, CSB standout Migs Oczon, and MPBL’s Kyt Jimenez.

Ultimately, the team focused on Juan, and the two sides met at Shangri-la to finalize the recruitment details.

Although specific figures were not disclosed, Gomez de Liaño secured a contract that offers significantly higher financial rewards than his previous stints in Japan and Lithuania. He signed the contract only after his commitment with the BC Wolves officially concluded this June.

His contract with the Knights also includes a FIBA clause for national team representation.

Juan now looks to have more playing time which was scarce in his previous stops.

According to his manager, Juan’s intention was to find a “good fit” in terms of culture that would further develop his basketball skills.

Espiritu noted that SK’s “family-oriented” philosophies resonated with Juan, who comes from a close-knit family himself.

The SK Knights, bannered by reigning league MVP and national team standout Choi Jun-yong, have won three KBL titles and finished as runners-up three times since the league’s inception in 1997.

Espiritu believes that 23-year-old Juan’s stint in Lithuania, even with limited on-court action, has elevated his overall abilities since his last Philippine stint, where he was named the MVP of the PBA D-League with Marinero.

In a recent podcast interview, Gomez de Liaño said his practice sessions in Lithuania helped develop his game from both physical and mental perspectives. He also didn’t rule out a future stint in the PBA, expressing his openness to joining the league if the opportunity arises.

Juan’s KBL stint adds to the accomplishments of the Gomez de Liaño brothers.

Joe, the eldest, is currently playing in the MPBL. Javi, Juan’s former teammate with the UP Maroons, has played in the B. League and is now in the PBA.

Jordi, after his time with UST, is now under the tutelage of multi-titled coach Tab Baldwin in Ateneo. Jaime, the youngest, is playing for UPIS in the UAAP juniors division. – Rappler.com