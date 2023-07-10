Junior MPBL seeks expansion after maiden season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AVENUE. Teenage players get to showcase their wares in the Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The Junior MPBL, an offshoot aimed at teenage basketball players, launches its 22-team league with the plan of adding more

MANILA, Philippines – The Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) plans to increase its number of teams in the future after shooting down several offers for expansion in its maiden season.

“This is the opportunity for basketball-crazy children to show off their skills, and apologies to the other teams and players that weren’t able to join,” MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao said during the league’s opening ceremony on Sunday, July 9.

“We will accommodate you next season because we don’t have the luxury of time to accommodate [your requests],” the boxing legend added.

“Lots of parties want to field in teams. We already have over 20 now, and next year, we expect them to increase.”

The Junior MPBL opened its rookie campaign at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City, parading its 22 teams from Metro Manila, nearby Luzon provinces, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Games will be held six times a day for 86 game dates, reflecting the three age divisions: U18, U16, and U14.

To be contested in a home-and-away format like in the MPBL, the games will be held in Bauan, Batangas City, Quezon City, Antipolo City, San Juan City, Las Piñas City, Malabon City, and San Fernando City, Pampanga.

According to Pacquiao, teams will need a minimum of five hometown players and a maximum of two Fil-foreign cagers.

In his keynote speech, Pacquiao underscored the importance of playing well.

“As we launch the Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, let us remember that this is not just a game. Junior MPBL is a dynamic platform for us to develop the next generation of Filipino leaders,” he said.

“Let us altogether empower the youth to become the best versions of themselves. Let us make Junior MPBL a league of champions – both on and off the court.”

On opening day, the three teams of the Quezon City Jr. Giants squared off against Malabon City.

In the first game, Malabon U18 escaped with 74-69 win as Aaron Manansala and John Baluyot provided 18 points apiece.

Noah Banal tallied 18 points and 7 rebounds in the U16 contest as Quezon City clinched an 82-71 win.

In the nightcap, Quezon City prevailed in the U14 division, 57-53, behind a combined 21-point effort from Tomas Hernandez and Carlos Victolero.

Also in the pipeline, according to Pacquiao, is the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association, set to be discussed after the FIBA World Cup break around late September. – Rappler.com