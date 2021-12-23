Tsukii, Lim settle for silver in Asian Karate Championships

ASIAN LEVEL. The Philippine national karate team make the podium of the Asian Championships.

Philippines ends its campaign in the 2021 Asian Karate Championships with two silvers and four bronze medals

Filipino karatekas Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim missed the gold in their respective events and settled for silver as the Philippines ended its campaign in the 2021 Asian Karate Championships held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Tsukii succumbed to home bet Moldir Zhangbyrbay of Kazakhstan, who claimed the top spot in a high-scoring affair, 9-5.

Lim fell to United Arab Emirates’ Sarah Alameri at 2-1.

Kata athlete Sakura Alforte bagged her second bronze medal from the tournament as she clinched the last spot on the podium in the senior kata female individual event. She scored 25.14 over Fatemeh Dastak Sadeghi of Iran’s 25.02 in the first bronze medal match.

Earlier, Alforte won the bronze in the under-21 female kata individual event, while Joco Vasquez grabbed the under-21 male kata individual bronze and Remon Misu also placed third in the under-21 female -61kg kumite event. – Rappler.com