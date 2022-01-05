Sports
National Basketball League

Kai Sotto’s Sixers delay return anew due to COVID surge

JR Isaga
STANDBY. Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers look to return to action soon.

Despite the game postponements, NBA-aspiring Filipino prospect Kai Sotto has been fired up to kick off 2022 the right way

MANILA, Philippines – The Adelaide 36ers are postponing their third straight game on Friday, January 7, against the Perth Wildcats, due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in South Australia.

Unlike their previous two postponed games, which will be played at a later date, this match against Perth has just been rescheduled five days later to Wednesday, January 12, still at 4:30 pm, Manila time.

Despite the postponements, NBA-aspiring Filipino prospect Kai Sotto has been fired up to kick off 2022 the right way after admitting to having a mentally-challenging 2021, where he left the NBA G League, and then suffered injuries in his start with Adelaide.

The 19-year-old made his professional basketball debut after shaking off knee soreness last December 18, where he squeezed in 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in under 10 minutes of play time.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they have not played since getting walloped by the Cairns Taipans in that game, 93-67, due to game postponements bridging 2021 and 2022.

South Australia has seen an explosion of COVID-19 cases by their standards during the holiday season, per their online case tracker.

After having zero positive cases from February to December, the region has since suffered a steady rise, and peaked with 3,246 new cases last Tuesday, January 4. – Rappler.com 

