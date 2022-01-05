Kai Sotto’s Sixers delay return anew due to COVID surge

STANDBY. Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers look to return to action soon.

Despite the game postponements, NBA-aspiring Filipino prospect Kai Sotto has been fired up to kick off 2022 the right way

MANILA, Philippines – The Adelaide 36ers are postponing their third straight game on Friday, January 7, against the Perth Wildcats, due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in South Australia.

Unlike their previous two postponed games, which will be played at a later date, this match against Perth has just been rescheduled five days later to Wednesday, January 12, still at 4:30 pm, Manila time.

Despite the postponements, NBA-aspiring Filipino prospect Kai Sotto has been fired up to kick off 2022 the right way after admitting to having a mentally-challenging 2021, where he left the NBA G League, and then suffered injuries in his start with Adelaide.

The 19-year-old made his professional basketball debut after shaking off knee soreness last December 18, where he squeezed in 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in under 10 minutes of play time.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they have not played since getting walloped by the Cairns Taipans in that game, 93-67, due to game postponements bridging 2021 and 2022.

South Australia has seen an explosion of COVID-19 cases by their standards during the holiday season, per their online case tracker.

After having zero positive cases from February to December, the region has since suffered a steady rise, and peaked with 3,246 new cases last Tuesday, January 4. – Rappler.com