Kai Sotto finally taken off injury list, expected to make pro debut

Back from a knee injury, Kai Sotto finally debuts for the Adelaide 36ers in the Australia NBL

MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of anticipation, Filipino prospect Kai Sotto is expected to finally make his Australia National Basketball League (NBL) debut for the Adelaide 36ers against the Cairns Taipans on Saturday, December 18.

Adelaide announced in an injury update released Friday that Sotto “has been added to the active roster and will take the court Saturday night.”

For the last four regular season games, as well as four more preseason games prior, the 7-foot-3 sensation was held out of the rotation due to health concerns, mostly due to right knee soreness.

In Sotto’s absence, the Sixers have split their games so far down the middle with a 2-2 record, and are now on a two-game winning streak. They also claimed the preseason title off a five-game sweep.

Coincidentally, Sotto’s last game for Adelaide was also against Cairns to kick off the NBL Blitz preseason last November 14.

There, the 19-year-old giant was immediately thrust into the starting lineup, and he finished with 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 block in 20 minutes of a 91-87 overtime win.

Since then, Sotto has been deactivated by the team in an effort to bring him in more slowly and carefully. (SCHEDULE: Kai Sotto in Australia NBL)

Despite Filipino fans’ clamor to see their full-blooded Pinoy NBA aspirant play again, the Sixers refused to budge as head coach CJ Bruton preached patience all throughout the ordeal.

Sotto looks to play some minutes against the Cairns Taipans in the Saturday road game at 5 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com