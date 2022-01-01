Sports
Kai Sotto gears up for better 2022 as Adelaide endures postponements

JR Isaga
NEW YEAR. Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers hope to return to action on January 7.



‘Started the year rough but I just believed it'll all become better as long as I believe in myself,’ says Kai Sotto, admitting that 2021 was a ‘mental battle’

MANILA, Philippines – After a challenging 2021, Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto is now all fired up for what’s yet to come after sharing a bit of his personal struggles on social media on New Year’s Day Saturday, January 1.

“Started the year rough but I just believed it’ll all become better as long as I believe in myself,” he wrote on Instagram. “‘God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers’ is what I always tell myself.”

“This year was the first year when I had my birthday, and New Year’s away from family and home, but I believe these sacrifices will all turn out to be ones that will strengthen me at the end of the day,” continued Sotto, who shared that 2021 was more of a mental battle rather than a physical one.

The challenges continue for the towering 19-year-old as the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) is now facing a renewed battle with COVID-19, forcing Sotto’s Adelaide 36ers to postpone two games so far, including their Sunday, January 2 tilt against South East Melbourne. (SCHEDULE: Kai Sotto in Australia NBL)

The timing couldn’t have been any worse for both Sotto and Adelaide as a whole, as the Sixers got demolished by the Cairns Taipans, 67-93, in their last game back on December 18, which also happened to be Sotto’s official professional debut.

There, the 7-foot-3 prospect, after missing more than a month due to a right knee injury, impressed with a line of 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in just under 10 minutes off the bench.

Unless more postponements occur due to league and government health protocols, Sotto can show off more of his sky-high potential on Friday, January 7, 4:30 pm, Manila time, against the Perth Wildcats. – Rappler.com

