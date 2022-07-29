Kai Sotto returns to Adelaide 36ers after failed NBA Draft run

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Filipino star prospect Kai Sotto returns to Australia for his second professional season with the Adelaide 36ers

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino center Kai Sotto returns to the Adelaide 36ers of the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) for his second professional season after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, per a team announcement on Friday, July 29.

The 20-year-old sensation first showed off his craft in the pro circuit with Adelaide and averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks on 50% shooting in just around 15 minutes per game.

Sotto then used his only shot to hear his name called in the most recent NBA Draft, but was unable to attract any interested parties – aligning with most mock drafts’ predictions of him going unpicked in the annual selection.

This led to the Gilas standout letting go of his agent Joel Bell and signing with the renowned Wasserman agency, which handles NBA stars like Klay Thompson and formerly Russell Westbrook.

Now back with the Sixers, the 7-foot-3 Sotto will reunite with a bunch of familiar faces like captain Mitch McCarron, New Zealand national team member Hyrum Harris, and reliable forwards Sunday Dech and Daniel Johnson.

Former NBA guard Antonius Cleveland has also joined the fray and will prove to be an interesting piece for an Adelaide side aiming to improve its middling 10-18 record last season, which was only good for seventh place in the 10-team league. – Rappler.com