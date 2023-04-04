Despite steady play, Kai Sotto seeks to get even better for Hiroshima Dragonflies

‘I think if I get better, I would help this team win more games,’ says Kai Sotto as the Hiroshima Dragonflies enjoy a four-game winning streak in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – With already nine games under his belt in the Japan B. League, Kai Sotto has been nothing short of impressive inside the paint for the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

The 7-foot-3 big man is currently averaging 12.4 points on an efficient 54.8% shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 steals as a starter for the fourth-seeded Dragonflies, who have won seven of their last nine games since the addition of the Filipino big man to their lineup.

Despite his decent numbers, Sotto is far from satisfied with his play and is eager to unleash his full potential as Hiroshima looks to officially secure a playoff spot.

“I think offensively I just have to be more aggressive. I have to be more of a threat not just inside, but also outside, to help space the floor for my teammates,” said Sotto.

“We got a lot of offensive weapons so I just do my best to adjust with my teammates or where we can succeed together,” he added.

Though he currently leads the Dragonflies in blocks per game, Sotto is well aware that he has to improve further on the defensive end in order for them to continue their winning ways.

In his nine outings for Hiroshima, Sotto has only breached double-digit rebounding once with 12 boards in a win against the Ibaraki Robots last March 18.

“Defensively, I just have to keep on getting better, keep on trying. I have to be the defensive anchor down low,” said Sotto.

“With my size and my length, I have to protect the rim. That’s my job in this team.”

“I think if I get better, I would help this team win more games,” he continued.

Sotto and the red-hot Dragonflies will put their four-game winning streak on the line against the Sendai 89ers on Wednesday, April 5. – Rappler.com