Kai Sotto switches agency, joins big LA-based Wasserman

HOPEFUL. Kai Sotto joins a new management as the Filipino star explores his next options.

With Kai Sotto being picked up by Wasserman, it presents a better opportunity for him to be potentially signed and developed by an NBA team

ATLANTA, USA – Kai Sotto made a big announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, July 13, that he has signed up with Wasserman.

Wasserman is an LA-based agency that handles NBA stars like Klay Thompson, Derrick Rose, JaVale McGee, and Russell Westbrook.

Sotto was previously handled by Joel Bell during his recent NBA Draft workouts. Back in 2020, Aaron Goodwin, LeBron James’ first manager, also previously represented Sotto.

Sotto has been relatively quiet since the NBA Draft ended last month. He went undrafted amid high expectations from Filipino fans hoping to see him become the first homegrown talent to be drafted by the league.

In statements after the draft, Bell and Sotto issued conflicting statements on the next steps for Sotto’s career. Bell wanted the Filipino player to go explore other options outside the US, possibly returning to the NBL in Australia, where he is signed up for another year.

Bell also did not want Sotto to be joining the Summer League or go through the G-League route. There were statements that he would be joining Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA Asia Cup but that did not pan out.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino ended up not appearing in any team rosters for the Summer League where undrafted players have the opportunity to showcase their wares to teams.

With Sotto being picked up by Wasserman, it presents a better opportunity for him to be potentially signed and developed by an NBA team. Thad Foucher and BJ Armstrong are some of the big name agents at the agency.

Sotto is still being managed by Patty Scott and Maria Chao Espaldon of East West Private, the team that has been helping him since he stepped in the US and got him his start with The Skill Factory.

– Rappler.com