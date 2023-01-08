Despite success in Indonesia, Onic Esports’ Kairi longs for home

POWERHOUSE. Kairi and Onic Esports have emerged as one of the heavy favorites to win it all in the M4 World Championship.

JAKARTA, Indonesia – As successful as Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol has been in Indonesia, his heart still belongs to the Philippines.

Kairi continues to battle homesickness months after agreeing to reinforce Onic Esports in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Indonesia, admitting life as a Filipino esports player overseas is not all just fun and games.

“I get sad sometimes because it is my first time staying in a different country without my family,” said the 17-year-old in a mix of Filipino and English.

Kairi initially did not want to pursue an overseas career when Onic Esports, the sister team of his former squad Onic Philippines, offered to bring him in as its new jungler.

The standout from Bataan said he turned down the Indonesian powerhouse thrice before having a change of heart.

Since Kairi is still not of legal age, he struck an agreement with his parents and Onic Esports that he has to be accompanied by his Onic Philippines coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda – who will serve as his guardian – before he signed with the team.

“I grabbed the opportunity because Onic Indonesia is strong” said Kairi.

Kairi joined Onic Esports in July, a move that sparked the influx of Filipino players who have taken their talents overseas.

Several players followed suit, with Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy (Geek Fam ID), Mark “Markyyyyy” Capacio (Bigetron Alpha), and Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera (EVOS Legend) joining Kairi in Indonesia.

Other Filipino imports include Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales (Impunity KH) and Jhonwin “Hesa” Vergara (Burn X Flash) in Cambodia.

Kairi is the most successful among the bunch as he led Onic Esports to a championship in his first MPL Indonesia stint, picking up the season and Finals MVP honors along the way.

Onic Esports has also emerged as one of the heavy favorites to win it all in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship here.

But even as Kairi reaps the rewards of his move to Indonesia, he still longs for the Philippines.

“I’m okay with my teammates because we’re all friends. My only problem is I get homesick,” said Kairi. “I want to go home because of my family. I miss the food.”

Kairi, though, is willing to sacrifice as long as it means securing a brighter future for him and his family.

“Even if I stay here in Indonesia for a long time, I’ll still return to the Philippines. I just distract myself whenever I’m sad,” said Kairi.

“I tell myself that I’m here for my family, for my future.” – Rappler.com