Kairi to play Mobile Legends in Indonesia as Onic PH bids core farewell

Kairi Rayosdelsol joins Onic Philippines' sister team Onic Esports, becoming the first Filipino import in the Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol brings his talents to Indonesia as Onic Philippines bid its players goodbye ahead of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 10.

Kairi joins Onic Philippines’ sister team Onic Esports, becoming the first Filipino import in MPL Indonesia.

He is accompanied by Onic Philippines’ coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda, who becomes the second Filipino to coach in MPL Indonesia after Francis “Duckey” Glindro called the shots for EVOS Legends.

Kairi and Yeb played crucial roles as Onic Philippines emerged as one of the best teams in the world over the past year.

Onic Philippines dominated the M3 World Championship in December and reached the grand finals through the upper bracket but got swept by fellow Filipino squad Blacklist International for the title.

With that heartbreaking world championship defeat, Onic Philippines remained without a crown as it also settled for runner-up finishes in Seasons 4, 5, and 8 of MPL Philippines.

After Onic Philippines finished fourth in Season 9, it decided to let its core of players go, including its longest-tenured member Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera.

Dlar had been with Onic Philippines since it joined MPL Philippines in Season 4 three years ago.

Also released were Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy, Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales, Mark “Markyyyyy” Capacio, Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong, and Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio.

Only Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo is Onic Philippines’ remaining active player.

MPL Philippines Season 10 kicks off in August. – Rappler.com