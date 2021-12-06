KarlTzy parts ways with Bren Esports

FAREWELL. KarlTzy bids Bren Esports goodbye after a successful stint with the team.

Karl Gabriel 'KarlTzy' Nepomuceno 'has decided to branch out for possible opportunities outside of Bren Esports'

It is the end of an era for Bren Esports.

Karl Gabriel “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno has parted ways with Bren after a successful stint that saw him lead the squad to titles in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines and Mobile Legends World Championships.

Bren made the surprising announcement on Monday, December 6.

“KarlTzy, as of the moment, has decided to branch out for possible opportunities outside of Bren Esports,” the organization wrote in a statement.

“With utmost respect, we wish him all the best in the future of his career.”

The 17-year-old star joined Bren in Season 5 of MPL Philippines and powered the team to a championship in Season 6.

Earlier this year, Bren bested the Burmese Ghouls of Myanmar to rule the M2 World Championships, with KarlTzy earning Finals MVP honors.

Bren, however, saw a dip in performance in MPL Philippines as it missed the playoffs for the first time in Season 8.

“Thank you for raising the black and yellow banner, and more importantly, the flag of the Philippines,” Bren wrote. – Rappler.com