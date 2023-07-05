Fil-Canadian Olympic silver medalist Kayla Sanchez set for PH debut in Asian Games

Fil-Canadian phenom swimmer Kayla Sanchez finally brings her Olympic-level talent to the Philippines, just in time for the 2023 Asian Games following a one-year residency

MANILA, Philippines – After spending a one-year residency, Filipino-Canadian Olympian swimmer Kayla Sanchez gets ready for her Philippine federation debut in the upcoming 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

An Olympic silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics with Canada, the 22-year-old phenom is set to formalize her transfer to the Philippines this month as she aims for a stellar debut in Hangzhou, even laser-focused to the point where she is set to skip the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan this July 14.

“I have met with my coach and we have decided it is best for me not to compete in Fukuoka,” Sanchez told Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. “This means I can be focused to medal in the Asian Games in September.”

“I have a very intense competition schedule after Asian Games with another world championships and the Olympics,” she added.

Sanchez, however, is waiting for World Aquatics to confirm her transfer before fully withdrawing from the world championships.

“I think [transferring to the Philippines] is the best decision for me right now and I will make it count next year,” said Sanchez, who won silver in the 4×100m freestyle relay and bronze in the 4x100m medley relay while representing Canada in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

As for Tolentino, he is fully behind whatever decision the Singapore-born standout makes ahead of her Philippine debut.

“Kayla’s a veteran swimmer, even at only 22, and she and her coach know what’s best,” he said of Sanchez, who is born to Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) parents once rooted in Pampanga and Benguet.

The Philippines is currently the fifth-best nation in the Asian Games’ all-time swimming medal tally with 10 golds, 31 silvers, and 54 bronzes for a 95 medal total dating back to 1951. – Rappler.com