Rhenz Abando regains minutes, but Anyang falls to KBL champ Seoul in finals Game 1

After barely seeing action in the KBL semifinals, Rhenz Abando returns to the starting lineup as Anyang falls to Seoul in the finals Game 1

MANILA, Philippines – The Seoul SK Knights drew first blood in their best-of-seven finals against Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) after hacking out a 77-69 win at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Tuesday, April 25.

After barely seeing action in Anyang’s four-game semifinal series against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, where he averaged only 0.5 points, Abando showed what he could do when given playing time as he finished with 4 points on 2-of-3 shooting, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in the losing effort.

The KBL Slam Dunk Contest winner Abando played a total of 20 minutes and 32 seconds and dropped all his 4 points in the first quarter alone as a starter for Anyang.

Jameel Warney led the way for the defending champion Knights in the hard-fought win with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Kim Sun-hyung also delivered a double-double of 22 points and 12 assists.

On the other side, Anyang’s twin towers of Omari Spellman and Oh Se-keun also both posted double-double stat lines with the former putting up a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, while the latter tallying 21 markers and 16 boards.

Leading by only 2 points at halftime, 43-41, Seoul, which swept Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers in the semifinals, turned on the jets in the third period and built an 11-point separation over Anyang, 61-50, with 1:20 to play in the quarter.

Anyang managed to stay within striking distance and cut Seoul’s lead to just 2, 61-59, early in the final frame, but the Knights went on another fiery run to re-establish an 11-point cushion, 75-64, with 2:58 left in the game.

A quick 5-0 run by Anyang trimmed Seoul’s advantage back to just a two-possession game with still 2:11 remaining on the clock, 75-69, before Kim sealed the deal for the Knights with a dagger with only 1:01 left to play.

Anyang will look to equalize the series at 1-1 when it collides with Seoul in Game 2 on Thursday, April 27 at 6 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com