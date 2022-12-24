Abando disappears after 30-point bomb as top-ranked Anyang starts skid

SORRY LOSS. Former NBA player Omari Spellman (right) consoles Rhenz Abando after he misses the game-tying free throw for Anyang.

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and the league-leading Anyang KGC failed to get back on the winning track in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) as they suffered a 79-73 loss to the Justin Gutang-less Changwon LG Sakers on Saturday, December 24.

Coming off a 30-point career game in Anyang’s previous defeat at the hands of the Seoul SK

Knights Abando struggled this time around, coming up with just 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in a just under 13 minutes of action.

Changwon banked on a well-balanced attack on offense as four players ended up scoring in double-digits, with Jaedo Lee leading the charge with 17 points.

On the other side, Oh Se-keun paced Anyang with a game-high 18 points as its import Omari Spellman also misfired in the loss, finishing with just 7 points on 3-of-11 clip from the field.

With its second straight loss, Anyang slid to 16-8, while the second-seeded Changwon, which extended its winning streak to five games, improved to 15-9.

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano’s Wonju DB Promy eked out an 80-79 escape over the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Kim Jong-kyu delivered the game-winning layup with 4.2 seconds remaining as Wonju bounced back big from its 28-point loss to Changwon last Thursday.

The Filipino-American Alvano put up an all-around outing in the victory, tallying 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 30 minutes of play.

Wonju climbed up to 10-14 in the standings – tying SJ Belangel’s Daegu KOGAS Pegasus at the seventh spot. – Rappler.com