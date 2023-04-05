Goyang spoils Abarrientos’ team-high 16, drags Ulsan to do-or-die clash

TRIUMPHANT DEBUT. RJ Abarrientos and the Mobis Phoebus open the KBL season on the right foot.

RJ Abarrientos' solid showing goes for naught as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fail to complete a sweep of the Goyang Carrot Jumpers in their best-of-three quarterfinal series in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos’ potential semifinal showdown against Rhenz Abando in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) is now hanging in the balance after the Goyang Carrot Jumpers dragged the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a rubber match in their best-of-three quarterfinal series, 86-79, on Tuesday, April 4.

Abarrientos, the KBL Rookie of the Year, finished with a team-high 16 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, but his solid showing wasn’t enough to help Ulsan complete the sweep of Goyang after a dominant 86-71 Game 1 thrashing last Sunday, April 2.

After leading by as many as 14 points in the opening period, 22-8, Ulsan failed to protect its double-digit cushion as Goyang managed to turn things around in the latter part of the first half for a slim 36-35 advantage at halftime.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle all throughout the second half, and with Ulsan ahead by 2, 72-70, with less than five minutes to play, it was Goyang who pulled away as it went on a blistering 12-3 run to lead by a three-possession game, 82-75, with only 1:30 remaining.

Lee Jung-hyun propelled Goyang to the all-important victory with a game-high 34 points, while Dedric Lawson posted a monster double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Like Abarrientos, Seo Myeong-jin dropped 16 points for Ulsan in the losing effort, while Gaige Prim tallied an all-around stat line of 14 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists, but also recorded a team-high 7 turnovers.

Ulsan will look to bounce back and arrange a semifinals date with Abando’s top-ranked Anyang KGC when it collides with Goyang anew in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday, April 6. – Rappler.com