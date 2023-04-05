Goyang spoils Abarrientos’ team-high 16, drags Ulsan to do-or-die clash

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos’ potential semifinal showdown against Rhenz Abando in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) is now hanging in the balance after the Goyang Carrot Jumpers dragged the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a rubber match in their best-of-three quarterfinal series, 86-79, on Tuesday, April 4.
Abarrientos, the KBL Rookie of the Year, finished with a team-high 16 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block, but his solid showing wasn’t enough to help Ulsan complete the sweep of Goyang after a dominant 86-71 Game 1 thrashing last Sunday, April 2.
After leading by as many as 14 points in the opening period, 22-8, Ulsan failed to protect its double-digit cushion as Goyang managed to turn things around in the latter part of the first half for a slim 36-35 advantage at halftime.
It was a nip-and-tuck battle all throughout the second half, and with Ulsan ahead by 2, 72-70, with less than five minutes to play, it was Goyang who pulled away as it went on a blistering 12-3 run to lead by a three-possession game, 82-75, with only 1:30 remaining.
Lee Jung-hyun propelled Goyang to the all-important victory with a game-high 34 points, while Dedric Lawson posted a monster double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds.
Like Abarrientos, Seo Myeong-jin dropped 16 points for Ulsan in the losing effort, while Gaige Prim tallied an all-around stat line of 14 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists, but also recorded a team-high 7 turnovers.
Ulsan will look to bounce back and arrange a semifinals date with Abando’s top-ranked Anyang KGC when it collides with Goyang anew in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday, April 6. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.