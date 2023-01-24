Abarrientos outplays Gutang as Ulsan sustains streak; Belangel, Daegu end skid

RJ Abarrientos (left) and SJ Belangel (right) at the Korean Basketball League

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus push their winning streak to three games, while SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus return to the win column in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus picked up their third straight win after taking down Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers, 82-75, in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Tuesday, January 24.

American import Gaige Prim propelled Ulsan to the victory as he tallied a huge double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Ulsan’s Filipino reinforcement Abarrientos, meanwhile, was held to just 6 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 rebounds in a little less than 18 minutes of play.

The KBL All-Star guard missed all of his four attempts from the field, but shot 6-of-8 from the free throw line, including the last two charities that settled the final score with only 2.7 seconds remaining.

Former NBA journeyman Dante Cunningham scored a team-best 16 points for Changwon, while Abarrientos’ Filipino counterpart Gutang went scoreless in close to six minutes of action.

Ulsan inched closer to chasing Changwon at the second spot as the former improved its record to 20-14, while the latter fell to 20-13.

Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC still remains as the No. 1 team in the league with a 23-10 slate.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus finally halted their three-game skid following a 72-67 triumph over the Jeonju KCC Aegis.

Lee Dae-sung paced Daegu with a game-high 23 points as imports Belangel and Devon Scott both came up with quiet performances of just 5 points apiece.

The former Ateneo star point guard also recorded 3 rebounds and 2 assists for Daegu, which moved up to 13-19.

Chang-Young Jung was the lone bright spot for Jeonju, dropping 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting from long distance. – Rappler.com