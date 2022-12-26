Sports
Abarrientos bests Belangel as Ulsan downs Daegu on Christmas Day

Martin Mendoza
RJ Abarrientos (left) and SJ Belangel (right) at the Korean Basketball League

RJ Abarrientos scores 12 and gets the better of SJ Belangel's 3-point output on Christmas Day as Ulsan starts a win streak in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – In a Christmas day showdown featuring two young Filipino point guards, RJ Abarrientos got the better of SJ Belangel as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus hacked out a 76-70 win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Sunday, December 25.

Although he struggled from the field, converting on just 2 of his 11 attempts, Abarrientos went 7-of-9 from the free throw line to wind up with 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal in 21 minutes.

Belangel, on the other side, was held to just 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting, 2 assists, and 1 board in close to 13 minutes of play.

Abarrientos’ fellow import Gaige Prim topscored for Ulsan with 14 points, while Woosuk Lee recorded a double-double of 13 markers and 12 boards.

With its second straight victory, Ulsan climbed up to 15-9 in the standings – tied with Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers at the No. 2 spot.

Both Ulsan and Changwon are only a game behind Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC, which has the league-best record 16-8. 

Meanwhile, Daegu, which absorbed its fifth straight defeat, dropped to the 7th spot with a 10-15 slate.

Like Abarrientos, Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano scored in double figures for the Wonju DB Promy on Christmas day, but they fell to the Suwon KT Sonicboom, 77-64. 

Alvano finished with 12 points and 4 rebounds for Wonju, which slipped to an identical 10-15 record as Daegu. 

For Suwon, former Terrafirma Dyip import Lester Prosper came up with an efficient outing of 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks. – Rappler.com  

