Abarrientos bests Belangel as Ulsan downs Daegu on Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines – In a Christmas day showdown featuring two young Filipino point guards, RJ Abarrientos got the better of SJ Belangel as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus hacked out a 76-70 win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Sunday, December 25.

Although he struggled from the field, converting on just 2 of his 11 attempts, Abarrientos went 7-of-9 from the free throw line to wind up with 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal in 21 minutes.

Belangel, on the other side, was held to just 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting, 2 assists, and 1 board in close to 13 minutes of play.

Abarrientos’ fellow import Gaige Prim topscored for Ulsan with 14 points, while Woosuk Lee recorded a double-double of 13 markers and 12 boards.

With its second straight victory, Ulsan climbed up to 15-9 in the standings – tied with Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers at the No. 2 spot.

Both Ulsan and Changwon are only a game behind Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC, which has the league-best record 16-8.

Meanwhile, Daegu, which absorbed its fifth straight defeat, dropped to the 7th spot with a 10-15 slate.

Like Abarrientos, Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano scored in double figures for the Wonju DB Promy on Christmas day, but they fell to the Suwon KT Sonicboom, 77-64.

Alvano finished with 12 points and 4 rebounds for Wonju, which slipped to an identical 10-15 record as Daegu.

For Suwon, former Terrafirma Dyip import Lester Prosper came up with an efficient outing of 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks. – Rappler.com