Athletic scorer Kelly Oubre, Jr. set to sign 1-year deal with 76ers – report

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre, Jr. leans toward a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after averaging a career-high 20.3 points last NBA season

Free-agent guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN reported Monday (Tuesday, September 19, Manila time).

Oubre played the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and averaged a career-high 20.3 points in 48 games (40 starts) during the 2022-23 campaign.

The 27-year-old missed significant time last season after having surgery to fix a torn ligament in his hand.

Oubre is entering his ninth NBA season and could play a pivotal role with the 76ers, who are dealing with James Harden’s public demands to be traded.

The club has said it has ended trade discussions for Harden, who vowed he will never play for 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey again.

In 527 career games (202 starts), Oubre, who was selected 15th overall in the 2015 draft by the Atlanta Hawks, has averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist with the Washington Wizards (2015-16 to 2018-19), Phoenix Suns (2018-19 to 2019-20), Golden State Warriors (2020-21) and Hornets. – Rappler.com