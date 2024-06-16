Quiambao, Belen, other young stars share spotlight at Collegiate Press Corps awards night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Collegiate Press Corps honors the best athletes and coaches for basketball and volleyball throughout the 2023-2024 UAAP and NCAA seasons

MANILA, Philippines – The brightest stars of the 2023-2024 season in Philippine collegiate sports will be honored for their contributions and exploits as the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) holds its annual awards night at the Discovery Suites Manila in Mandaluyong City on Monday, June 17.

Headlining the star-studded cast of athletes and coaches are the likes of UAAP Season 86 MVP and Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao of La Salle as the Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and two-time UAAP MVP Bella Belen of NU as the Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year.

Quiambao also leads the CPC Men’s Basketball Mythical Five alongside NCAA rookie MVP Clint Escamis of Mapua, former UAAP MVP Malick Diouf of UP, Enoch Valdez of Lyceum, and Jacob Cortez – feted for his accomplishments as an NCAA champion in San Beda before his move to La Salle.

Belen, meanwhile, will be joined by St. Benilde counterpart Cloanne Mondonedo as the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year, as NU star setter Owa Retamar and Perpetual star spiker Louie Ramirez are set to rise as the UAAP and NCAA Men’s Volleyball Players of the Year, respectively.

The growing CPC will also honor a women’s basketball Mythical Five for the first time as UST star Kent Pastrana – the Women’s Basketball Player of the Year – joins teammate and Season 86 Finals MVP Tantoy Ferrer, Ateneo’s Season 86 MVP Kacey dela Rosa, FEU’s Josee Kaputu, and UP’s Favour Onoh.

Over at the sidelines, Topex Robinson will be awarded the UAAP Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year for helping end La Salle’s seven-year title drought in just his first season on the job, while Yuri Escueta will earn the NCAA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year for leading San Beda back on top after five years.

Also a first for the CPC is the UAAP Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year plum, which will be given to longtime UST mentor Haydee Ong following a difficult conquest of the feared NU dynasty in Season 86.

From the hardwood to the taraflex, NU mentors Norman Miguel and Dante Alinsunurin will respectively share the spotlight as the UAAP Women’s and Men’s Volleyball Coaches of the Year for further strengthening the Bulldogs’ programs with a pair of Season 86 titles.

Over at the Grand Old League, Jerry Yee will be honored with the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Coach of the Year citation after helping complete a St. Benilde three-peat – with no losses to boot – in that entire span, while his men’s volleyball counterpart Sammy Acaylar will be honored for clinching a Perpetual four-peat.

