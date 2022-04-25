Kiefer Ravena declares support for Leni Robredo

FOR LENI. Kiefer Ravena makes his voice heard for the 2022 national elections.

Kiefer Ravena joins the growing number of sports personalities who have declared their support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena is for Leni Robredo.

Ravena declared his support for the presidential bid of the Vice President on Monday, April 25, as endorsements from sports personalities continue to pour in for Robredo entering the homestretch of the May elections.

“Iboboto ko si VP Leni dahil siya ang may kakayahang tulungan at lutasin ang mga problema sa ating bansa,” said Ravena, who currently plays for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B. League.

(I will vote for VP Leni because she has what it takes to help solve the problems of our country.)

The Gilas Pilipinas standout also backed Senator Kiko Pangilinan for the vice presidency.

“Kasama si Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, may pag-asa ang Pilipinas,” Ravena said.

(Together with Senator Kiko Pangilinan, there is hope for the Philippines.)

Ravena joined the growing number of athletes and coaches who have expressed their support for Robredo.

His girlfriend, national volleyball team mainstay Alyssa Valdez, announced her support for Robredo in March alongside other volleyball players.

PBA coaches Chot Reyes and Yeng Guiao, together with PBA legends Jojo Lastimosa, Johnny Abarrientos, and Olsen Racela, are also campaigning for Robredo. – Rappler.com