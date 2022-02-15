Kiefer Ravena, Shiga make surprise return in makeup B. League game

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars take the Japan B. League floor again after a month of inactivity

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in more than a month, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars are set to make their Japan B. League return with a game against the Gunma Crane Thunders on Wednesday, February 16, 6:05 pm, Manila time.

The development was made only a day prior to the surprise makeup game, and the official B. League sites were only updated shortly before posting time.

Ravena and Shiga last played on January 2 and 3, when they got swept by the Akita Northern Happinets to kick off the new year. After a long layoff due to multiple COVID-19 postponements, they are currently looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Gunma home turf, and improve their 9-17 record.

Aside from Gunma and Shiga, the Utsunomiya Brex and the Sun Rockers Shibuya will also have a makeup match on Wednesday, 6:25 pm, Manila time.

Prior to the new schedule, the entire B. League Division 1 entered a league-wide break to make way for the second window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers. The Division 2, meanwhile, will continue its weekend slates uninterrupted.

However, even before this newest development, Shiga was already given a makeup weekend assignment on February 26 and 27 against the San-En NeoPhoenix.

But Filipino fans will have to make do with separate viewings of the Ravenas as Kiefer’s brother, San-En import Thirdy Ravena, already flew back home to the Philippines to play for Gilas Pilipinas, and will obviously miss the NeoPhoenix’s next two games.

Gilas will have a grueling four game-slate in five days from February 24 to 28 despite already having a guaranteed host country World Cup berth. – Rappler.com