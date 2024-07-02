Ex-Shiga veteran Kiefer Ravena finds new Japan B. League home, signs with Yokohama

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON A ROLL. Shiga Lakes guard Kiefer Ravena in action in the Japan B. League.

Kiefer Ravena, one of the Philippines' pioneering Japan B. League imports, finds a new home with the Yokohama B-Corsairs after three years with the Shiga Lakes

MANILA, Philippines – After three years with the Shiga Lakes, Kiefer Ravena is moving to another Japan B. League team, signing with the Yokohama B-Corsairs on a two-year deal.

“Unfortunately, we had different directions…. I made a move,” said Ravena during Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas’ media day on Tuesday, July 2.

“It’s my first time going back to Tokyo and staying there [with] Yokohama,” he added.

Ravena, who played with the Shiga franchise from 2021 to 2024, experienced the highs and lows of B. League play, having his team relegated to Division 2, and helping raise his team back to Division 1 by winning the B2 crown.

He posted averages of 12.4 points, 5.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals during his final campaign with the Lakes.

The 30-year-old guard had also been named as one of the league’s Asia All-Stars during the Japan B. League All-Star Weekend in 2024.

“Hopefully I can bring the same luck that I was able to bring Shiga last year to the next season,” said the former Ateneo Blue Eagle.

Ravena, along with Gilas Pilipinas teammate Rhenz Abando, former San Miguel import Chris McCullough, and RJ Abarrientos, among others, are gearing up for the upcoming William Jones Cup in Taipei.

The annual single round-robin tournament will be held from July 13 to 21, featuring teams such as the Ukrainian national squad, and the Chinese Taipei A and B delegations. – Rappler.com