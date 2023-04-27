Rhenz Abando steps up as Anyang dominates Seoul, ties finals series

Rhenz Abando makes his presence felt as Anyang KGC bounces back from its Game 1 loss with a 14-point drubbing of the Seoul SK Knights

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando dropped 18 points for the Anyang KGC as they evened the Seoul SK Knights at 1-1 with a dominant 81-67 win in Game 2 of their best-of-seven finals in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Thursday, April 27.

Coming off a 4-point outing in Anyang’s 77-69 loss to Seoul in Game 1 last Tuesday, April 25, Abando, who finally reclaimed his playing time after seeing limited action in the semifinals, wasted no time in making his presence felt as he scored the team’s first 4 points of the ball game.

Abando put up 7 points in the first quarter alone on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting and delivered two more baskets in the second period, including a forceful two-handed slam, to help Anyang build a 42-28 edge over Seoul at halftime.

Anyang even led by as many as 19 points, 51-32, early in the third frame, before Seoul managed to pull within just 8, 73-65, with 2:40 left to play in the game.

Unfortunately for the defending champion Knights, Abando brushed off any hopes of a Seoul comeback as he put the nail in the coffin in the following play with a floater, which extended Anyang’s lead back to double-digits, 75-65.

Oh Se-keun powered Anyang with 21 points and 9 rebounds, while Omari Spellman posted a double-double of 13 markers and 13 boards.

Abando, who connected on 8 of his 13 attempts from the field, also racked up 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals in 27 minutes and 10 seconds of play for Anyang.

Choi Bu-kyung, meanwhile, paced the Knights with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds as their import Jameel Warney, who starred in Game 1, was held to only 9 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Anyang shoots for a 2-1 lead when it faces off with Seoul anew in Game 3 on Saturday, April 29 at 1 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com