Sports
Sports
Korean Basketball League

Abando turns in best game in KBL finals, but Seoul trips Anyang for 2-2 tie

Delfin Dioquino
Abando turns in best game in KBL finals, but Seoul trips Anyang for 2-2 tie

IMPORT. Rhenz Abando in action for the Anyang KGC in the KBL finals.

Anyang KGC Facebook page

Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC fall short of their fourth-quarter comeback as the Seoul SK Knights level the best-of-seven KBL finals

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando saw his finest game in the Korean Basketball League finals go to waste as the Anyang KGC missed out on a 3-1 lead following a 100-91 loss to the Seoul SK Knights on Monday, May 1.

Abando fired a team-high 22 points with 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal, but Anyang fell short of its fourth-quarter comeback and allowed Seoul to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

It was a sizzling performance from Abando, who shot a healthy 61.5% clip after going 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

But the KGC fizzled out in the third quarter as it lost a 62-61 edge and witnessed the Knights drop a 20-5 bomb powered by Seoul import Jameel Warney to end the period for a commanding 81-66 advantage.

That lead grew to its largest at 18 points after Knights guard Choi Won-hyuk knocked down a three-pointer to start the fourth frame to give his side an 84-66 cushion.

Anyang staged a last-ditch fightback and got within 84-88 behind an 18-4 run capped by two Abando free throws only to witness Seoul score 10 of the next 12 points as the Knights won again after back-to-back losses.

Warney dominated for Seoul with a 28-point, 17-rebound double-double, while Kim Sun-hyung posted 23 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds.

The Knights also got 30 points combined from Choi Sung-won (17) and Choi Bu-kyung (13).

While Warney carried Seoul, his fellow former NBA player Omari Spellman struggled for the KGC, putting up just 9 points with 3 assists and 2 steals in 20 minutes in the loss.

Oh Se-keun backstopped Abando with 17 points and 9 rebounds.

Anyang seeks to regain control of the finals as it faces the Knights on the road in Seoul for Game 5 on Wednesday, May 3. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Filipino basketball players

Korean basketball