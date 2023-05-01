Abando turns in best game in KBL finals, but Seoul trips Anyang for 2-2 tie

IMPORT. Rhenz Abando in action for the Anyang KGC in the KBL finals.

Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC fall short of their fourth-quarter comeback as the Seoul SK Knights level the best-of-seven KBL finals

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando saw his finest game in the Korean Basketball League finals go to waste as the Anyang KGC missed out on a 3-1 lead following a 100-91 loss to the Seoul SK Knights on Monday, May 1.

Abando fired a team-high 22 points with 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal, but Anyang fell short of its fourth-quarter comeback and allowed Seoul to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

It was a sizzling performance from Abando, who shot a healthy 61.5% clip after going 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

But the KGC fizzled out in the third quarter as it lost a 62-61 edge and witnessed the Knights drop a 20-5 bomb powered by Seoul import Jameel Warney to end the period for a commanding 81-66 advantage.

That lead grew to its largest at 18 points after Knights guard Choi Won-hyuk knocked down a three-pointer to start the fourth frame to give his side an 84-66 cushion.

Anyang staged a last-ditch fightback and got within 84-88 behind an 18-4 run capped by two Abando free throws only to witness Seoul score 10 of the next 12 points as the Knights won again after back-to-back losses.

Warney dominated for Seoul with a 28-point, 17-rebound double-double, while Kim Sun-hyung posted 23 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds.

The Knights also got 30 points combined from Choi Sung-won (17) and Choi Bu-kyung (13).

While Warney carried Seoul, his fellow former NBA player Omari Spellman struggled for the KGC, putting up just 9 points with 3 assists and 2 steals in 20 minutes in the loss.

Oh Se-keun backstopped Abando with 17 points and 9 rebounds.

Anyang seeks to regain control of the finals as it faces the Knights on the road in Seoul for Game 5 on Wednesday, May 3. – Rappler.com