Korean Basketball League

Martin Mendoza
Abando cools down as Seoul survives Anyang to move on cusp of KBL title

KEY COG. Anyang import Rhenz Abando drives past his Seoul defender.

ANYANG KGC

After exploding for a team-high 22 points just two days ago, Rhenz Abando goes ice-cold from the field as the Seoul SK Knights take a 3-2 finals lead over the Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines – The Seoul SK Knights moved within a win of their second straight Korean Basketball League crown after holding off Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC, 66-60, in Game 5 of their best-of-seven finals on Wednesday, May 3 at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

After exploding for a team-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting in Anyang’s Game 4 loss just two days ago, Abando struggled mightily from the field this time and came up with only 4 points on a dismal 2-of-12 clip from the field.

Abando, though, made his presence felt on the defensive end, tallying 10 rebounds and a game-high 6 blocks, but those numbers weren’t enough to prevent the defending champion Knights from taking a 3-2 finals lead. 

With Seoul on top by 13 points at halftime, 41-28, Anyang opened the third period on a sizzling 16-2 run, capped by a two-handed fastbreak slam by Abando, to overtake the Knights, 44-43, with 5:46 to play in the quarter.

It was a back-and-forth shootout between both powerhouse squads all throughout the second half and with the Knights only ahead by 2, 62-60, with a little less than 3 minutes to play in the game, Anyang suddenly went through a dry spell, failing to convert on any of its attempts the rest of the way.

Seoul’s Jae-hyun Oh then iced the game with a cold-blooded triple with 38.7 seconds left, which settled the final count at 66-60.

Jameel Warney steered Seoul to the victory with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Kim Sun-hyung and Oh added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Omari Spellman led Anyang in the losing cause with his own version of a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Byeon Jun-hyeong and Oh Se-keun contributed 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

Anyang hopes to stay alive and drag Seoul to a Game 7 when the two teams meet again on Friday, May 5 at 5 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com  

