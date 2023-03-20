Sports
Abando no misses as Anyang blasts Jeonju to rediscover KBL groove

Delfin Dioquino
MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR. Rhenz Abando keys the Anyang KGC to victory.

Rhenz Abando goes perfect from the field to key the Anyang KGC to their second straight win after a three-game slump

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando shot perfectly from the field as the Anyang KGC fortified their hold of the No. 1 spot in the Korean Basketball League with a 98-74 thrashing of the Jeonju KCC Egis on Monday, March 20.

Abando scored 11 points on a 4-of-4 clip in helping Anyang clinch its second straight win to improve to a league-leading 36-15 record.

Catching fire from the get-go, the KGC jumped to a 26-13 advantage at the end of the opening quarter and doubled their lead by halftime at 55-30 en route to the 24-point victory.

As usual, Omari Spellman showed the way with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks as Anyang got a win run going again after a three-game skid.

Before that slump, the KGC won 14 of their last 15 games, including a tournament sweep of the East Asia Super League Champions Week in Japan.

Park Ji-hoon added 11 points and 6 assists for Anyang, which banked on a balanced scoring attack with five more players scoring at least 8 points.

Korean naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe paced Jeonju with 16 points and 6 rebounds, while Jeon Jun-beom added 14 points and 4 rebounds.

The Egis fell to 23-28 but remained at sixth place for the last playoff berth.

Justin Gutang and the LG Sakers trail Abando and the KGC in the team standings with a 33-17 record, while RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus are at fourth with a 31-19 slate. – Rappler.com

