Abando no misses as Anyang blasts Jeonju to rediscover KBL groove

Rhenz Abando goes perfect from the field to key the Anyang KGC to their second straight win after a three-game slump

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando shot perfectly from the field as the Anyang KGC fortified their hold of the No. 1 spot in the Korean Basketball League with a 98-74 thrashing of the Jeonju KCC Egis on Monday, March 20.

Abando scored 11 points on a 4-of-4 clip in helping Anyang clinch its second straight win to improve to a league-leading 36-15 record.

Catching fire from the get-go, the KGC jumped to a 26-13 advantage at the end of the opening quarter and doubled their lead by halftime at 55-30 en route to the 24-point victory.

As usual, Omari Spellman showed the way with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks as Anyang got a win run going again after a three-game skid.

Before that slump, the KGC won 14 of their last 15 games, including a tournament sweep of the East Asia Super League Champions Week in Japan.

Park Ji-hoon added 11 points and 6 assists for Anyang, which banked on a balanced scoring attack with five more players scoring at least 8 points.

Korean naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe paced Jeonju with 16 points and 6 rebounds, while Jeon Jun-beom added 14 points and 4 rebounds.

The Egis fell to 23-28 but remained at sixth place for the last playoff berth.

Justin Gutang and the LG Sakers trail Abando and the KGC in the team standings with a 33-17 record, while RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus are at fourth with a 31-19 slate. – Rappler.com