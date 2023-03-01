Ildefonso fires season-high 14 as Suwon dominates Alvano, Wonju

Dave Ildefonso turns in his best game in a Suwon KT Sonicboom uniform as they snap their two-game skid with a double-digit win over Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Ildefonso turned in his best game in a Suwon KT Sonicboom uniform as they scored a 77-65 win over Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Wednesday, March 1.

Ildefonso dropped a season-high 14 points on 5-of-12 clip from the field, eclipsing his previous mark of 12 points, which he set back in January in an 88-84 win over SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus.

The former Ateneo swingman also dished out a personal KBL-best of 4 assists, to go along with 1 rebound and 2 steals in a little less than 35 minutes of action.

Ildefono’s fellow import Jarrod Jones topscored for Suwon with a game-high 21 points, while Ha Yoongi delivered a double-double of 18 markers and 12 boards.

Like Ildefonso, Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano finished with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting for Wonju, while Kim Hyun-ho also put up 14 in the losing effort.

Suwon snapped its two-game skid and hiked its record to 19-25, while Wonju suffered its seventh straight defeat and fell to 16-27.

Over in Daegu, Belangel and the KOGAS Pegasus bounced back from their previous loss to Rhenz Abando and the league-leading Anyang KGC with an 83-76 victory over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

Belangel made the most of his limited 10-minute playing time as he racked up 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal for Daegu, which improved to a 16-29 slate. – Rappler.com