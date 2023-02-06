Sports
Limited minutes for Abando, Ildefonso as Anyang nips Suwon in KBL

Delfin Dioquino
TOP SEED. Rhenz Abando and Anyang have been on a roll in the KBL.

Anyang KGC's Facebook page

Rhenz Abando and Anyang pick up their fifth consecutive victory in the KBL at the expense of Dave Ildefonso and Suwon

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso both turned in quiet performances in the Korean Basketball League as the Anyang KGC edged the Suwon KT Sonicboom, 87-84, on Monday, February 6.

Abando saw action for just 4:40 minutes and went scoreless after missing all of his 3 field goals, but Anyang solidified its hold on the top spot by improving to 28-11.

With Abando playing limited minutes, big man Omari Spellman put the KGC on his back with a 40-point explosion as Anyang picked up its fifth consecutive victory.

The former NBA player, who shot a healthy 7-of-12 from three-point distance and 14-of-23 overall, also added 7 rebounds.

Yang Hee-jong added 11 points and 5 assists in the narrow win, while Oh Se-keun chipped in 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Just like Abando, Ildefonso did not make much of an impact for his side as he finished with just 1 point and 3 rebounds in 3:30 minutes of play.

Yang Hong-seok posted 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, while import Jarrod Jones netted 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals for the Sonicboom, who lost for the seventh time in their last 11 games.

Suwon slipped to 17-22 for seventh place, just outside the playoff picture.

Former PBA reinforcement Lester Prosper also saw meager playing time in the loss, recording 5 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 4:30 minutes. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
