Limited minutes for Abando, Ildefonso as Anyang nips Suwon in KBL

TOP SEED. Rhenz Abando and Anyang have been on a roll in the KBL.

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso both turned in quiet performances in the Korean Basketball League as the Anyang KGC edged the Suwon KT Sonicboom, 87-84, on Monday, February 6.

Abando saw action for just 4:40 minutes and went scoreless after missing all of his 3 field goals, but Anyang solidified its hold on the top spot by improving to 28-11.

With Abando playing limited minutes, big man Omari Spellman put the KGC on his back with a 40-point explosion as Anyang picked up its fifth consecutive victory.

The former NBA player, who shot a healthy 7-of-12 from three-point distance and 14-of-23 overall, also added 7 rebounds.

Yang Hee-jong added 11 points and 5 assists in the narrow win, while Oh Se-keun chipped in 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Just like Abando, Ildefonso did not make much of an impact for his side as he finished with just 1 point and 3 rebounds in 3:30 minutes of play.

Yang Hong-seok posted 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, while import Jarrod Jones netted 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals for the Sonicboom, who lost for the seventh time in their last 11 games.

Suwon slipped to 17-22 for seventh place, just outside the playoff picture.

Former PBA reinforcement Lester Prosper also saw meager playing time in the loss, recording 5 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 4:30 minutes. – Rappler.com