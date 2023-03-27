Abando, Anyang clinch regular season crown in KBL as Alvano, Wonju bow out

LEAGUE LEADERS. Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC continue their dominance in the KBL.

Rhenz Abando helps the Anyang KGC secure their second KBL regular season title in club history

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC captured the regular season crown in the Korean Basketball League after a 76-71 win over the Wonju DB Promy on Sunday, March 27.

Abando put up 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal in under 12 minutes of action as Anyang hiked its record to 37-16, securing the top seed with just one game left in the regular season.

The KGC trailed 21-23 at the end of the opening period but outscored the Promy in each of the last three quarters to get back on track and claim their third victory in the last four games.

Byeon Jun-hyeong tallied 18 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Omari Spellman delivered 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks in the win.

Oh Se-keun added 15 points and 7 rebounds as Anyang kept the Changwon LG Sakers and the Seoul SK Knights – tied at second place with identical 35-18 records – at bay in the close race for the regular season title.

It is the second regular season crown for the KGC, who first accomplished the feat in the 2016-17 season en route to winning the second of their three KBL championships.

Chasing the sixth and last playoff berth, Wonju officially bowed out of contention as it saw its five-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 22-31.

A win would have given the Promy a shot at tying sixth-place Jeonju KCC Egis, who escaped Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom in overtime, 89-88, on Sunday to improve to 24-29.

Fresh from an 18-point outing in an 84-83 escape against SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus on Saturday, March 25, where he knocked down the game-winner, Ethan Alvano scored just 3 points for Wonju against Anyang.

Alvano shot a paltry 1-of-11 in over 27 minutes of play.

The KGC look to wrap up the regular season on a high note against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, while the Promy seek to salvage some pride in their final game against the Knights on Wednesday, March 29. – Rappler.com