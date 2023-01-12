Abando drops 20 as Anyang dominates Abarrientos, Ulsan for back-to-back wins

TOP GUNNER. Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC tighten their hold of the top spot.

Rhenz Abando delivers a team-high 20 points for Anyang KGC as they enter the All-Star break with a two-game winning streak in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC notched their second straight win after overpowering RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 100-86, in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Wednesday, January 11.

Despite fouling out of the contest with 6 minutes left to play in the lopsided affair, Abando led Anyang in the scoring department with 20 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Abarrientos, on the other side, finished with just 6 points as he only converted on 2 of his 9 attempts from beyond the arc.

Oh Se-keun and former NBA big man Omari Spellman helped Abando carry Anyang’s scoring load with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Gaige Prim, meanwhile, was the lone bright spot for Ulsan as he delivered a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

With the victory, Anyang improved its league-best record to 22-9, while Ulsan fell to 17-14 – tied with the Seoul SK Knights at the third spot.

Abando, Abarrientos, as well as Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ SJ Belangel will team up with one another and represent the Philippines in the KBL All-Star 3×3 this weekend against Anyang’s Byeon Jun-hyeong, Gorrat Carrot Jumpers’ Lee Jung-hyun, and Seoul SK’s Kim Sun-hyung.

The former FEU standout Abarrientos will also take part in the KBL All-Star Game on Sunday, January 15 at the Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena. – Rappler.com