Abando erupts for KBL career-high 30, but Anyang suffers heartbreaker to Seoul

SORRY LOSS. Former NBA player Omari Spellman (right) consoles Rhenz Abando after he misses the game-tying free throw for Anyang.

Rhenz Abando becomes the first Filipino import in the KBL to reach the 30-point mark, but Anyang falls to Seoul in a heartbreaking one-point loss

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando’s finest game yet in an Anyang KGC uniform went to waste as they absorbed a heartbreaking 82-81 loss to the Seoul SK Knights in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Sunday, December 18.

Abando shot the lights out in the losing effort, connecting on 5 of his 7 attempts from beyond the arc to finish with a KBL career-high 30 points, but the former NCAA MVP failed to convert on a game-tying free throw, which could’ve potentially sent the game into overtime.

Down by 3 points, 79-82, following a Choi Jun-yong fadeaway jumper with 12.3 seconds on the clock, Abando took it upon himself in the next possession and got fouled on his tough three-point attempt with just 4.4 seconds remaining. He calmly swished the first two charities, before his third and final free throw hit the back iron.

Abando, who became the first Filipino import in the KBL to reach the 30-point mark, finished the game with an efficient 10-of-16 clip from the field, while also recording 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

Like Abando, former St. Benilde standout Justin Gutang came up with a solid performance in the Changwon LG Sakers’ 79-73 triumph over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

Gutang was one of four players to score in double figures for Changwon with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, to go with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy overpowered SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 111-80.

The Fil-Am guard Alvano recorded 5 points and 3 assists for Wonju in the lopsided affair, while former Gilas Pilipinas and Ateneo Blue Eagles ace Belangel had only 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal for Daegu in nearly 8 minutes of playing time. – Rappler.com