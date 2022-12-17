Abando hosts block party as Anyang dumps Suwon in KBL

WIN AGAIN. Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC return to the winning column.

Showcasing his strengths, Rhenz Abando swats shots and drains three-pointers to help the Anyang KGC strengthen their hold of the top spot in the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando shone on both ends and the Anyang KGC got back on track in the Korean Basketball League via an 89-77 victory over the Suwon KT Sonicboom on Saturday, December 17.

Abando hosted a block party with a game-high 4 swats and made his presence felt on the offensive end with 15 points along with 3 rebounds as the KGC strengthened their hold on the top spot and improved to 16-6.

Showcasing his strengths, the former NCAA MVP shot 3-of-5 from long distance in the convincing victory that saw Anyang jump to a sizzling 27-13 start at the end of the opening quarter.

Although the Sonicboom pulled within a single possession at halftime, 42-44, the KGC controlled the second half to pick up their eighth win over the last 11 games.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman showed the way for Anyang with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Byeong Jun-hyeong chimed in 21 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Moon Seong-gon and Oh Se-keun added 9 points each for the KGC, who made more than half of their field goals (35-of-68) for a decent 52% clip off 23 assists.

Jeong Seong-woo topscored for Suwon with 23 points and EJ Anosike posted 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the loss.

The Sonicboom remained at last place with a 7-14 record, absorbing their second straight loss.

Abando and Anyang will play back-to-back games over the weekend as they tangle with defending champion Seoul SK Knights on Sunday in a finals rematch of the previous KBL season.

Earlier on Sunday, two Filipinos collide when SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus take on Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy. – Rappler.com