Abando hosts block party as Anyang dumps Suwon in KBL

Korean Basketball League

Delfin Dioquino
MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando shone on both ends and the Anyang KGC got back on track in the Korean Basketball League via an 89-77 victory over the Suwon KT Sonicboom on Saturday, December 17.

Abando hosted a block party with a game-high 4 swats and made his presence felt on the offensive end with 15 points along with 3 rebounds as the KGC strengthened their hold on the top spot and improved to 16-6.

Showcasing his strengths, the former NCAA MVP shot 3-of-5 from long distance in the convincing victory that saw Anyang jump to a sizzling 27-13 start at the end of the opening quarter.

Although the Sonicboom pulled within a single possession at halftime, 42-44, the KGC controlled the second half to pick up their eighth win over the last 11 games.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman showed the way for Anyang with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Byeong Jun-hyeong chimed in 21 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Moon Seong-gon and Oh Se-keun added 9 points each for the KGC, who made more than half of their field goals (35-of-68) for a decent 52% clip off 23 assists.

Jeong Seong-woo topscored for Suwon with 23 points and EJ Anosike posted 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the loss.

The Sonicboom remained at last place with a 7-14 record, absorbing their second straight loss.

Abando and Anyang will play back-to-back games over the weekend as they tangle with defending champion Seoul SK Knights on Sunday in a finals rematch of the previous KBL season.

Earlier on Sunday, two Filipinos collide when SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus take on Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy. – Rappler.com

