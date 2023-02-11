Abando, Anyang edge Abarrientos, Ulsan for 7th straight win; Belangel’s Daegu down

ON TOP. Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC keep hold of the No. 1 spot.

Rhenz Abando gets the last laugh over RJ Abarrientos as Anyang hands Ulsan a 12-point beating for its seventh straight win in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of two marquee Filipino imports in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Rhenz Abando and the top-seeded Anyang KGC bested RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to extend their winning streak to seven games, 95-83, on Saturday, February 11.

After averaging just 1.5 points on 14% shooting in Anyang’s last two outings, Abando came up with a better showing on the offensive end, finishing with 6 points on 2-of-5 clip from the field and 1 steal in a little less than 16 minutes of play.

Abarrientos, on the other side, reached twin digits with 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting, along with 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

It was former NBA player Omari Spellman who led Anyang once again to the victory as he posted a huge double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Locals Byeon Junhyeong and Oh Se-keun contributed 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the red-hot Anyang, which saw its record go up to 30-11.

Like Spellman, American import Gaige Prim also recorded a monster double-double of 24 markers and 17 boards in the loss as Ulsan fell to the fourth spot with a 24-17 slate.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel’s efficient outing was not enough to help the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus snap out of their lengthy losing skid as they bowed to the Seoul SK Knights in a tight one, 89-85.

Belangel provided spark off the bench for Daegu, putting up 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 28 minutes.

American reinforcement Jameel Warney, however, was unstoppable on the other end as he delivered a game-high 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists for Seoul SK.

Former PBA import Murphy Holloway and Jeong Hyo-geon scored 20 points each for Daegu, which suffered its 7th straight loss and dropped to a 13-26 record. – Rappler.com