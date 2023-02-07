Sports
Sports
Korean Basketball League

RJ Abarrientos cools down as Ulsan falls to Seoul SK

Martin Mendoza
RJ Abarrientos cools down as Ulsan falls to Seoul SK

TOUGH OUTING. RJ Abarrientos can't quite find his range.

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

After sizzling for a game-high 23 points in his previous outing, RJ Abarrientos struggles offensively as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fail to make it two in a row in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus failed to start a new winning streak in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) as they fell prey to the Seoul SK Knights, 73-68, on Tuesday, February 7.

After sizzling for a game-high 23 points built on 7 treys in Ulsan’s previous win over Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy last Sunday, the KBL All-Star guard Abarrientos was held to just 8 points on 3-of-12 shooting, together with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block in a team-best 35 minutes and 23 seconds of action.

Jameel Warney powered Seoul SK with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, while locals Choi Seong-won and Kim Sun-hyung stepped up with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

On the other side, Seo Myeong-jin topscored for Ulsan with 18 points as American import Gaige Prim also struggled offensively, converting on just 7 of his 19 attempts to wind up with 14 markers, to go with 10 boards.

With the loss, the third-seeded Ulsan dropped to 23-16 – just one game above the No. 4 Seoul SK, which improved to 22-16 in the standings.

Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC remains at the top spot with a 28-11 slate, followed by Justin Gutang Changwon LG Sakers, who enjoy a 24-14 record.

Ulsan aims to return to its winning ways when it faces the Jeonju KCC Egis on Thursday, February 9 at 6 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com 

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Filipino basketball players

Korean basketball