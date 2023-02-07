RJ Abarrientos cools down as Ulsan falls to Seoul SK

After sizzling for a game-high 23 points in his previous outing, RJ Abarrientos struggles offensively as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fail to make it two in a row in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus failed to start a new winning streak in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) as they fell prey to the Seoul SK Knights, 73-68, on Tuesday, February 7.

After sizzling for a game-high 23 points built on 7 treys in Ulsan’s previous win over Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy last Sunday, the KBL All-Star guard Abarrientos was held to just 8 points on 3-of-12 shooting, together with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block in a team-best 35 minutes and 23 seconds of action.

Jameel Warney powered Seoul SK with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, while locals Choi Seong-won and Kim Sun-hyung stepped up with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

On the other side, Seo Myeong-jin topscored for Ulsan with 18 points as American import Gaige Prim also struggled offensively, converting on just 7 of his 19 attempts to wind up with 14 markers, to go with 10 boards.

With the loss, the third-seeded Ulsan dropped to 23-16 – just one game above the No. 4 Seoul SK, which improved to 22-16 in the standings.

Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC remains at the top spot with a 28-11 slate, followed by Justin Gutang Changwon LG Sakers, who enjoy a 24-14 record.

Ulsan aims to return to its winning ways when it faces the Jeonju KCC Egis on Thursday, February 9 at 6 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com