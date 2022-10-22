Sports
Korean Basketball League

RJ Abarrientos leads Filipino KBL imports with 21-point eruption in Hyundai win

JR Isaga
DO-IT-ALL. RJ Abarrientos carries his team to a thrilling escape.

ULSAN HYUNDAI MOBIS PHOEBUS FACEBOOK PAGE

Former FEU star RJ Abarrientos continues to drop stellar lines for Ulsan Hyundai while other Filipino imports deliver mixed results at the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos continued to impress in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) as the visiting Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus leaned on his heroics to deal Jeonju KCC Aegis an 89-88 heartbreaker on Saturday, October 22.

The former FEU star poured in 21 points, 8 assists, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds, on 5-of-10 shooting from deep, including the go-ahead triple in the final minute that sealed the deal and helped Hyundai rise to a 2-1 record.

Naturalized Korean star Ra Gun-A paced the Aegis’ sorry loss with 23 points and 13 boards.

SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, though, were not as fortunate as they absorbed a decisive 105-90 home loss to the Seoul SK Knights.

Belangel chipped in 10 points, 3 boards, and 2 dimes with 4 turnovers as Daegu slipped to a 1-2 slate.

Moving back to the winners’ circle, Ethan Alvano and the the Wonju DB Promy nab their first taste of victory off an 81-71 home win over Suwon KT Sonicboom.

Alvano, a former Alab Pilipinas standout, stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal to help snap a two-game skid for a 1-2 record.

Rhenz Abando, meanwhile, was not fielded anew in Anyang KGC’s fourth straight win at the expense of the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 80-79. – Rappler.com

