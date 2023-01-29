Abarrientos’ 20 powers Ulsan; Belangel, Daegu suffer OT loss to Abando-less Anyang 

RJ Abarrientos sizzles for a game-high 20 points as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus survive the Seoul SK Knights for their fifth straight win in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos sizzled for a game-high 20 points as the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus survived the Seoul SK Knights for their fifth straight win, 79-65, in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Sunday, January 29.

Abarrientos connected on four of his 11 attempts from three-point land, including the cold-blooded dagger trey that pushed Ulsan’s lead to double-digits, 69-59, with only 3:49 remaining on the game clock.

The KBL All-Star guard Abarrientos also tallied 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block for the streaking Ulsan, which continued to improve its record to 22-14.

Ulsan’s American import Gaige Prim had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Lee Woo-seok and Seo Myeong-jin added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus absorbed a heartbreaking overtime loss for the second straight day after bowing to the Rhenz Abando-less Anyang KGC, 87-85.

Belangel, who erupted for 22 points in Daegu’s 118-116 defeat at the hands of Seoul SK on Saturday, came up with 9 points this time around on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting and 2 steals.

Byeon Junhyeong led all five double-digit scorers on Anyang’s side with 26 points on 4-of-6 clip from downtown, while big man Oh Se-keun posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 boards as their league-best record moved up to 24-11.

On the other side, Lee Dae-sung saw his 29-point explosion go down the drain as Daegu dropped its third straight outing and fell to 13-22.

Finally, Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers eked out an 81-80 escape over Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom on Sunday.

Jeong Hee-jae delivered the game-winning putback layup for Changwon with 4.8 seconds to play as Suwon’s Kim Dong-wook missed the potential buzzer-beating triple in the next play.

Both Filipino imports, however, were silent for their respective teams as Gutang only produced 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Ildefonso registered just 1 point and 2 rebounds.

Gutang’s Changwon remained at the second spot with a 22-13 slate, while Ildefonso’s Suwon slid to 15-20. – Rappler.com