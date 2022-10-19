Belangel impresses anew as Daegu dominates Alvano, Wonju for 1st KBL win

CONSISTENT. SJ Belangel drops solid numbers anew in his second game in the Korean Basketball League.

SJ Belangel scores 14 points in just 15 minutes as the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus bounce back from their season-opening loss in the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus picked up their first win in the 2022-2023 Korean Basketball League season with a 98-78 thrashing of Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy on Wednesday, October 19.

After a solid debut last Sunday where he tallied 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, the former Gilas Pilipinas and Ateneo point guard Belangel impressed once again for the Pegasus as he filled up the stat sheet with 14 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists in just 15 minutes of action.

The Filipino-American Alvano, meanwhile, led the Promy with a team-high 14 points, to go along with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in 26 minutes of play in the losing effort.

With the score all tied up at 32 apiece with 6 minutes to play in the second frame, Daegu suddenly shifted into high gear and mounted a massive 17-0 blast for a comfortable 49-32 cushion over Wonju at the half.

Belangel quickly made his presence felt in the first two quarters, pouring in 8 of his 14 points, 5 of his 6 rebounds, and 6 of his 8 assists, to help Daegu build the double-digit halftime lead.

In the third period, Daegu kept its foot on the gas as it even increased its 17-point halftime advantage to a whopping 25 markers, 75-50 – a gap that proved too big for Wonju to overcome late in the game.

Belangel and the rest of the Pegasus will get a one-day rest before taking on the Seoul SK Knights on Friday, October 21, while Alvano’s Promy will collide with the Suwon KT Sonicboom on Saturday, October 22. – Rappler.com