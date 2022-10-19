Belangel impresses anew as Daegu dominates Alvano, Wonju for 1st KBL win

MANILA, Philippines – SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus picked up their first win in the 2022-2023 Korean Basketball League season with a 98-78 thrashing of Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy on Wednesday, October 19.
After a solid debut last Sunday where he tallied 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, the former Gilas Pilipinas and Ateneo point guard Belangel impressed once again for the Pegasus as he filled up the stat sheet with 14 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists in just 15 minutes of action.
The Filipino-American Alvano, meanwhile, led the Promy with a team-high 14 points, to go along with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in 26 minutes of play in the losing effort.
With the score all tied up at 32 apiece with 6 minutes to play in the second frame, Daegu suddenly shifted into high gear and mounted a massive 17-0 blast for a comfortable 49-32 cushion over Wonju at the half.
Belangel quickly made his presence felt in the first two quarters, pouring in 8 of his 14 points, 5 of his 6 rebounds, and 6 of his 8 assists, to help Daegu build the double-digit halftime lead.
In the third period, Daegu kept its foot on the gas as it even increased its 17-point halftime advantage to a whopping 25 markers, 75-50 – a gap that proved too big for Wonju to overcome late in the game.
Belangel and the rest of the Pegasus will get a one-day rest before taking on the Seoul SK Knights on Friday, October 21, while Alvano’s Promy will collide with the Suwon KT Sonicboom on Saturday, October 22. – Rappler.com
