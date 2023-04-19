Abando represents Filipino contingent in KBL finals as Anyang faces Seoul

Former NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando is the last Filipino standing in the ongoing KBL season as his Anyang KGC attempt to dethrone the Seoul SK Knights in the finals

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando is now the last Filipino standing in the ongoing Korean Basketball League (KBL) season after his Anyang KGC blasted the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 89-61, in Game 4 of the semifinals to punch a ticket to the title round on Wednesday, April 19.

Abando, a former NCAA MVP, went scoreless in just 10 minutes off the bench, but nonetheless chipped in 4 rebounds and 1 block as Anyang arranged a finals series with the defending champion Seoul SK Knights, who recently swept their semis series against Fil-Am Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers.

It was a wire-to-wire semis-ender for Anyang as it jumped to a 28-11 first quarter lead and never looked back. Goyang never threatened as Anyang led by as many as 33 points thanks to the leadership of Seong-gon Moon, who finished with 22 points, 7 boards, and 2 assists.

Oh Se-guen and Jung Joon-won, meanwhile, added 16 points apiece in the easy win.

Meanwhile, Gutang met a heartbreaking end to his inaugural professional season after Seoul completed a 3-0 sweep over Changwon with an 85-84 Game 3 escape last Tuesday.

The former St. Benilde standout went down swinging with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block, while Jae-do Lee led the losing cause with 24 points.

It is now up to Abando to carry the Philippine flag to the KBL peak as the finals begin on Tuesday, April 25, 6 pm (Manila time) at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium. – Rappler.com