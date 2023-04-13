Abando, Anyang demolish Goyang by 56 to draw first blood in KBL semis

TOP TEAM. Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC continue to dominate the KBL.

Despite a quiet outing by Rhenz Abando, Anyang makes quick work of Goyang to take Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinal series in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC drew first blood in their best-of-five semifinal series against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers with a 99-43 annihilation in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Thursday, April 13.

Coming off a long break, Anyang, which advanced automatically to the semifinals as the No. 1 seed, showed no signs of rust and quickly built a 21-point cushion over Goyang, 27-6, in the dying seconds of the opening period.

Already ahead by 27 points at halftime, 52-25, the powerhouse Anyang continued to show no mercy as it outscored Goyang, 32-11, in the third period for a whopping 48-point advantage, 84-36, heading into the final frame.

Goyang, which spoiled a potential RJ Abarrientos and Abando face-off in the semifinals, had no answers for Anyang’s former NBA big man Omari Spellman, who finished with a game-high 22 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting.

Spellman set the tone early for Anyang as he unloaded 13 of his 22 points in the first two quarters alone.

Five more players scored in double figures for Anyang with Ji-Hoon Park putting up 15, Han Seung-hee adding 14, Bae Byung-Jun chipping in 13, while Jeong Jun Won and Byeon Jun-hyeong contributing 12 and 10, respectively.

The KBL Slam Dunk champion Abando, meanwhile, had a quiet outing of just 2 points on 1-of-2 shooting, 1 rebound, and 1 block in 10 minutes of play.

For Goyang, Jeon Seonghyen was the lone double-digit scorer with 11 points on a lowly 3-of-11 clip from the field.

Anyang shoots for a 2-0 series lead when it collides with Goyang anew on Saturday, April 15.

Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers, meanwhile, will look to follow Anyang’s footsteps and take Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinal showdown against the Seoul SK Knights on Friday, April 14. – Rappler.com