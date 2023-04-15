Abando sees limited minutes anew as Goyang stuns Anyang to equalize series

After losing by a whopping margin of 56 points in Game 1, the Goyang Carrot Jumpers bounce back big as Anyang KGC continues to bench Rhenz Abando

MANILA, Philippines – The Goyang Carrot Jumpers bounced back big from their embarrassing Game 1 loss with a stunning 89-75 win over Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC in Game 2 of their best-of-five semifinal series in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Saturday, April 15.

After losing by a whopping margin of 56 points last Thursday, April 13, Goyang came out on a mission and did not allow Anyang to quickly jump out to another double-digit advantage as the latter only led by 5 at the end of the opening period, 30-25.

In contrast to their flat start in Game 1, where they already trailed by 27 points at halftime, the Carrot Jumpers outplayed Anyang in the second quarter and held a 46-42 lead at halftime.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle between both teams in the early stages of the third frame and with Anyang ahead by a point, 57-56, with less than 6 minutes to play in the quarter, Goyang suddenly went on a 16-3 blast for a 72-60 cushion heading into the final salvo.

Goyang never looked back from that point on and opened the payoff period with another 5-0 run to extend its lead to 17, 77-60, which proved too much for Anyang to overcome with 9 minutes left in the game.

Lee Jung-hyun, who only scored 4 points in the series opener, stepped up to the plate and erupted for a game-high 32 points for Goyang.

Meanwhile, Goyang’s American import Dedric Lawson, who was also quiet in Game 1, posted a monster double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds.

On the other side, Omari Spellman paced Anyang in the loss with 19 points, while Byeon Jun-hyeong added 16.

After suiting up for just 10 minutes in Game 1, where he recorded 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 block, Abando saw limited playing time anew and tallied only 1 rebound in 3 minutes and 49 seconds of action.

In the other semifinal pairing, the Seoul SK Knights drew first blood against Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers with a 73-68 victory on Friday, April 14.

Like his fellow Filipino import Abando, Gutang hardly made an impact for Changwon as he finished with just 2 points on 1-of-2 shooting, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 13 minutes of play.

Changwon aims to equalize against Seoul on Sunday, April 16, while Anyang guns for a 2-1 series lead over Goyang on Monday, April 17. – Rappler.com