Abando, Anyang erase early deficit, take 2-1 semis lead vs Goyang

FINALS-SEEKING. Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC inch closer to the KBL finals.

Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC move on the cusp of a KBL finals berth after completing a huge comeback against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC moved within a win of a finals berth in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) after a gutsy 76-72 victory over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers in Game 3 of their best-of-five semifinal showdown on Monday, April 17.

Coming off a stunning 89-75 win on Saturday, April 15, the Carrot Jumpers picked up where they left off and jumped to a 15-0 lead over Anyang just four minutes into the game.

Goyang, which led by as many as 16 points, 18-2, found the early touch from long distance as it knocked down seven triples in the opening period alone.

Unfortunately for Goyang, Anyang proved why it is the No.1 team in the league as it outscored the Carrot Jumpers, 31-21, in the second frame to trail by just 2 points at halftime, 42-44.

Anyang then gave Goyang a taste of its own medicine and opened the third salvo on a fiery 10-0 run, before putting up its own double-digit advantage, 65-55, with under two minutes to play in the quarter.

Byeon Jun-hyeong carried the scoring cudgels for Anyang with a game-high 26 points, while Oh Se-keun added 15 markers.

Abando, meanwhile, played sparingly once again and grabbed just 1 rebound in 2 minutes and 50 seconds of play.

In contrast to the first two games of the series, Abando – the KBL Slam Dunk champion – was fielded in early in the first quarter, but was immediately subbed out after committing a turnover and missing his lone attempt from the field.

Dedric Lawson paced Goyang in the loss with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Seoul SK Knights also inched closer to clinching a spot in the finals after eking out a 92-91 escape over Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers in the other semifinal pairing on Sunday, April 16.

Seoul’s Leon Williams scored the game-winning basket with only 0.6 seconds to go as the SK Knights grabbed a 2-0 series lead over the LG Sakers.

Gutang made the most of his playing time for Changwon and finished with 9 points on 2-of-2 shooting, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in the losing effort.

Changwon tries to stay alive when it faces Seoul anew on Tuesday, April 18, while Anyang looks to finish off Goyang and book its finals ticket on Wednesday, April 19. – Rappler.com