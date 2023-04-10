No Abarrientos vs Abando semis clash as Ulsan falls to Goyang in KBL do-or-die

LIMITED. RJ Abarrientos turns in a quiet game as Ulsan bows out of the KBL.

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus squander a 2-1 series lead against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers in their best-of-five quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos’ semifinals date with Rhenz Abando in the Korean Basketball League will no longer push through.

Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus crashed out of the quarterfinals after a 77-71 loss to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers in the do-or-die Game 5 on Monday, April 10.

Churning out 11.8 points and 5.5 assists in the first four games, Abarrientos put up just 5 points and 1 assist as the Mobis Phoebus squandered a 2-1 series lead, dropping the last two matches of the best-of-five affair.

Ulsan got off to a promising start in its bid to arrange a final four duel with Abando and the league-leading Anyang KGC after grabbing a 20-17 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

But the Carrot Jumpers turned the tide and dominated the Mobis Phoebus in the ensuing period, 24-10, to seize a 41-30 advantage at halftime.

Ulsan stormed back and even held a 61-58 edge with under seven minutes left in the final salvo, but allowed Goyang to uncork an 8-0 run and never gained the upper hand again.

With the Mobis Phoebus still breathing down their necks inside the last two minutes, 69-70, the Carrot Jumpers closed it out behind a Jeon Seong-hyun triple and a Dedric Lawson putback in succession.

Lawson powered Goyang with a 30 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals – a superb follow-up performance to his 35-point, 17-rebound outing in their Game 4 win last Saturday that forced a sudden death.

Lee Jung-hyun fired 24 points for the Carrot Jumpers.

The loss marked the second straight time the Mobis Phoebus lost a playoff series to Goyang after being swept by the same opponent in the quarterfinals last season.

Gauge Prim led Ulsan with 27 points and 9 rebounds, while Lee Woo-seok and Seo Myeong-jin added 15 and 14 points, respectively, and combined for 14 rebounds and 8 assists.

Following Abarrientos’ exit, only two Filipinos remain in contention in the KBL: Abando and Justin Gutang of the Changwon LG Sakers.

Abando and the KGC start their semifinals battle against the Carrot Jumpers on Thursday, April 13, while Gutang and the Sakers face the Seoul SK Knights in their final four opener on Friday, April 14. – Rappler.com